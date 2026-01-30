California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Meera Industries Ltd, Alacrity Securities Ltd, Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and Plaza Wires Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 January 2026.

Meera Industries Ltd, Alacrity Securities Ltd, Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and Plaza Wires Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 January 2026.

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 14.82% to Rs 3.62 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25797 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1589 shares in the past one month.

Meera Industries Ltd tumbled 14.00% to Rs 81. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46608 shares in the past one month. Alacrity Securities Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 49. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15882 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21243 shares in the past one month. Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd slipped 8.05% to Rs 23.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1980 shares in the past one month.