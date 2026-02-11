Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 8.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.23% to Rs 134.84 croreNet profit of Speciality Restaurants declined 8.11% to Rs 8.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 134.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales134.84125.75 7 OPM %21.0820.76 -PBDT29.7025.79 15 PBT15.4213.06 18 NP8.509.25 -8
