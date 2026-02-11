Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 8.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.23% to Rs 134.84 crore

Net profit of Speciality Restaurants declined 8.11% to Rs 8.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.23% to Rs 134.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.134.84125.7521.0820.7629.7025.7915.4213.068.509.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News