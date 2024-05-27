Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Spectrum Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Spectrum Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 38.82% to Rs 6.33 crore

Net Loss of Spectrum Foods reported to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.82% to Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 250.00% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.96% to Rs 21.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.334.56 39 21.8315.71 39 OPM %-80.41-86.62 -13.5613.62 - PBDT-4.88-3.91 -25 3.151.86 69 PBT-5.15-4.20 -23 2.140.72 197 NP-5.15-4.20 -23 1.330.38 250

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

TRAI releases Recommendations on Telecommunication Infrastructure Sharing, Spectrum Sharing, and Spectrum Leasing

Apex Frozen Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mahaan Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Wardwizard Foods &amp; Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.93 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Welga Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.37 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indiabulls Housing gains as Q4 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 320 crore

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Panama Petrochem surges as Q4 PAT grows 20% YoY to Rs 61 cr

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Futures Rise To 2-Month High

Market ends with tiny cuts; PSU bank shares rally; VIX spurts 6.82%

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story