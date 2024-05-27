Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Speculative Net Longs In Euro Futures Rise To 2-Month High

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Futures Rise To 2-Month High

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market increased their net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 41475 contracts in the data reported through May 21, 2024. This was a weekly gain of 24320 net contracts and at its highest level in two months.

First Published: May 27 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

