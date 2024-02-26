Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Speculative Net Longs In Euro See Moderate Rise

Speculative Net Longs In Euro See Moderate Rise

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Large currency speculators net long positions in the Euro futures market climbed moderately higher, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 68016 contracts in the data reported through February 20, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 15178 net contracts with net long position staying at its lowest level in nearly 16 months.

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

