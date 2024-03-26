Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Speculative Net Longs In Euro Slide

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Slide

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large currency speculators net long positions in the Euro futures market fell lower, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 48342 contracts in the data reported through March 19, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 26065 net contracts with net long position falling to its lowest level since October 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Dips Slightly

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Inch Higher

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Inch Higher

Speculative Net Longs In Euro See Moderate Rise

US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position Falls Notably

Dhani Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TRAI releases recommendations on Usage of Embedded SIM for Machine-to-Machine Communications

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

CRISIL places ratings of Vedanta on 'watch with developing implications'

FMCG stocks edge lower

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story