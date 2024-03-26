Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hampton Sky Realty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Nagreeka Exports Ltd, eMudhra Ltd, Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd and Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 March 2024.

Hampton Sky Realty Ltd lost 10.91% to Rs 32.75 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 33.98. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29060 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33091 shares in the past one month.

eMudhra Ltd crashed 8.18% to Rs 754.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70099 shares in the past one month.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd dropped 8.11% to Rs 9.29. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82949 shares in the past one month.

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd corrected 6.60% to Rs 21.09. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

