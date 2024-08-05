Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Speculative net longs in US Dollar Index ease slightly

Speculative net longs in US Dollar Index ease slightly

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 11:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures slightly reduce their net long position although they continue to hover near a six month high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 16958 contracts in the data reported through July 30, 2024, still staying at its highest level since December 2023. This was a weekly decline of 1262 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Death toll rises to 13, Himachal Pradesh floods cause Rs 700 cr in damage

Stock Market LIVE: India VIX up 30% as Sensex plummets 2,000 pts; broader indices bleed heavier

LIVE news updates: 98 killed in Bangladesh protests, India issues advisory

PCBL hits new high in weak market on heavy volumes; zooms 50% in 9 days

Record temperatures scorch eastern China, driving up power demand

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story