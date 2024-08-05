US equities plunge on recessionary fears

Sharp sell-off in equities amid rising concerns of US entering recession led major averages end Friday firmly negative. The Nasdaq dove 417.98 points or 2.4 percent to 16,776.16, the S&P 500 plunged 100.12 points or 1.8 percent to 5,346.56 and the Dow tumbled 610.71 points or 1.5 percent to 39,737.26. Reflecting the sell-off seen over the past two days, the major averages also moved sharply lower for the week. The Nasdaq plummeted by 3.4 percent ,while the S&P 500 and the Dow both slumped by 2.1 percent.

Concerns about the outlook for the U.S. economy continued to weigh on Wall Street following the release of a closely watched Labor Department report showing employment increased by much less than expected in the month of July. The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 114,000 jobs in July after jumping by a downwardly revised 179,000 jobs in June. The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate rose to 4.3 percent in July from 4.1 percent in June.

