SpiceJet allots 13.14 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
SpiceJet has allotted 13,14,08,514 equity shares to Spice Healthcare, a Promoter Group Company pursuant to exercise of option of converting 13,14,08,514 Warrants into an equivalent number of equity shares of the Company of the face value of Rs.10 each.

After completion of aforesaid transactions, the consolidated shareholding of the Promoters Group in the Company has increased from 29.33% to 33.47%.

Pursuant to aforesaid conversion, the Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 14,13,39,71,670 consisting of 1,41,33,97,167 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10 each. The new equity shares so allotted shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company.

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

