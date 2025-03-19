SpiceJet allots 13.14 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

After completion of aforesaid transactions, the consolidated shareholding of the Promoters Group in the Company has increased from 29.33% to 33.47%.
Pursuant to aforesaid conversion, the Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 14,13,39,71,670 consisting of 1,41,33,97,167 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10 each. The new equity shares so allotted shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company.
