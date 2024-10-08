SpiceJet expands its fleet with 7 leased aircrafts

Also plans to operationalise grounded SpiceJet planes SpiceJet is set to significantly expand its fleet by the end of November with the induction of ten aircraft, marking a major step in the airlinefs growth plans. Seven of these aircraft will be acquired on lease, while three previously grounded SpiceJet planes are being reintroduced into service. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The airline has already signed agreements for the leased aircraft, with the full induction of all seven planes expected by November 15. Two of these leased aircraft have already arrived in India and are scheduled for immediate induction. SpiceJet will also operationalise its grounded planes in phases, with the first three set to re]enter service before the end of November.

This fleet expansion follows SpiceJetfs successful Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), which raised Rs 3,000 crore. The QIP saw an overwhelming response from investors, attracting a diverse group of top]tier institutional names, including Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Morgan Stanley Asia, Tata Mutual Fund, and Discovery Global Opportunity Ltd. In addition to the QIP, the airline is set to receive an additional Rs 736 crore from a previous funding round, further bolstering its financial stability and growth trajectory.

The fresh capital raised will play a key role in ungrounding SpiceJetfs existing aircraft, acquiring new planes, investing in technology, and expanding into new markets. The airline remains focused on restoring its reputation for efficiency and reliability, ensuring passengers benefit from improved connectivity and access to a wider range of travel options

Powered by Capital Market - Live News