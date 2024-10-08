Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes jump at Shriram Finance Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Shriram Finance Ltd clocked volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36853 shares

Wipro Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 October 2024.

Wipro Ltd witnessed volume of 11.16 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.67 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.04% to Rs.525.90. Volumes stood at 2.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Suzlon Energy Ltd recorded volume of 112.5 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.78% to Rs.72.24. Volumes stood at 115.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd saw volume of 82127 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64262 shares. The stock increased 3.12% to Rs.4,042.90. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 9095 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8719 shares. The stock rose 0.47% to Rs.683.75. Volumes stood at 8804 shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

