SpiceJet flags off its Haj 2025 operations

SpiceJet today flagged off its Haj 2025 operations with the inaugural flight departing from Gaya to Medina, marking the start of the sacred pilgrimage for thousands of Indian pilgrims. The airline will operate a total of 45 Haj flights in the first phase, connecting Gaya, Srinagar, Guwahati, and Kolkata to Medina and Jeddah.

The first phase of operations will run until 29 May 2025, with flights from Guwahati to Medina beginning 03 May, Srinagar to Medina from 04 May, and Kolkata to Jeddah from 16 May. The return leg of Haj operations is scheduled between 13 June and 11 July 2025.

SpiceJet is facilitating the travel of approximately 15,500 pilgrims this year, an 18% increase from the 13,000 pilgrims carried in 2024, further underlining the importance of Haj operations as a significant revenue generator for the airline.

In 2024, SpiceJet operated 102 Haj flights from seven Indian cities including Srinagar, Gaya, Guwahati, Bhopal, Indore, Aurangabad, and Vijayawada, generating a revenue of Rs 209 crore.

To enhance the travel experience, SpiceJet has inducted two wide-body Airbus A340 aircraft, each capable of accommodating 324 passengers. These aircraft will operate on routes from Srinagar and Guwahati to Medina and from Kolkata to Jeddah. A 189 seater Boeing 737 aircraft has been deployed on the Gaya-Medina route.

