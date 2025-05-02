Madhav Infra hits the roof after reporting multi-fold jump in Q4 PAT

Madhav Infra Projects hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 14.37 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 12.07 crore in Q4 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 2.63 crore for Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations surged 104.49% year on year to Rs 308.31 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

As compared to Q3 FY25, the company's net profit climbed 348.69% and revenue soared by 109.36% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax galloped to Rs 13.17 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 1.36 crore reported in the same period last year.

Total expenses spiked 286.29% to Rs 42.69 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 11.05 crore in Q4 FY24. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 201.50 crore (up 217.72% YoY) and construction expenses were at Rs 28.75 crore (down 50.38% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.86 crore in FY25 as against Rs 21.68 crore posted in FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 32.55% YoY to Rs 610.24 crore in FY25.

Madhav Infra projects are engaged in the business of infrastructure development & solar power generation.

