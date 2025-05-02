TVS Motor rises after total monthly sales climb 16% YoY in April'25

TVS Motor Company rose 1.51% to Rs 2,709 after the company's total sales jumped 16% to 443,896 units in April 2025 as against 383,615 units in April 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 15%, with sales increasing from 430,330 units in April 2025 to 374,592 units in April 2024.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 323,647 units in April 2025, up 7% from 301,449 units sold in April 2024.

Motorcycle sales were at 220,527 units in April 2025, registering a growth of 17% compared with 188,110 units in April 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 18%, with sales increasing from 169,741 units in February 2025 to 144,126 units in April 2024.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales surged by 59% YoY, with the number of units sold increasing to 27,684 in April 2025 from 17,403 in April 2024.

The company's total exports registered a growth of 45%, with sales increasing from 116,880 units in April 2025 to 80,508 units in April 2024. The companys two-wheeler exports registered sales of 106,683 units in April 2025, up 46% YoY.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two- and three-wheeler manufacturer globally. It has four manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru, and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. TVS Motor's group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Its subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement, have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland.

The companys standalone net profit rose 4.24% to Rs 618.48 crore on a 10.33% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 9,097.05 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

