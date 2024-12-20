SpiceJet inks services agreement with StandardAero Inc.

To restore SpiceJet's grounded Boeing 737-8 MAX fleet

SpiceJet has entered into a services agreement with StandardAero Inc., a leading U.S.-based engine MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) provider and a 'Premier MRO' provider for CFM LEAP-1B engines. This collaboration will enable the restoration of SpiceJet's grounded Boeing 737-8 MAX fleet.

The agreement follows successful arrangements with CFM International, Inc., the OEM for LEAP-1B engines, and the lessor for the 737 MAX aircraft. These developments pave the way for the un-grounding and return to service of three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft by April 2025.

This initiative is a key part of SpiceJet's strategic efforts to restore its fleet, enhance operational capabilities, and support its rapid expansion plans.

As part of the global deal, CFM International will provide material and support services for these LEAP-1B engines for restoration of the engines, underscoring its collaborative partnership with the airline.

This collaboration and restructuring aligns with SpiceJet's robust fleet restoration strategy, which has seen rapid progress. In the past two months, SpiceJet has resolved disputes with multiple prominent lessors, including Export Development Canada, Engine Lease Finance Corporation, Babcock & Brown Aircraft Management, Aircastle (Ireland), Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) Limited, Shannon Engine Support Limited and Genesis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News