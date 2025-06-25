Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet receives ratings action from CRISIL

SpiceJet receives ratings action from CRISIL

Image
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

On 24 June 2025, CRISIL Ratings has published an update stating CRISIL D - Issuer Not Cooperating. We would like to clarify that this does not reflect the current credit standing of the company.

As on date, SpiceJet (the company) is rated CARE BB-; Stable / CARE A4 by CARE Ratings, which remains valid. This rating highlights the company's adequate liquidity position and anticipates an operational turnaround supported by recent fundraises and the promoter's long-standing experience in the industry. The Company also maintains a consistent track record of efficiently utilizing its operational fleet.

It may also be noted that the CRISIL rating was linked only to a non-fund-based facility of ₹220 crore from Indian Bank, which has since been substantially reduced to Rs 9.02 crore as of March 31, 2025. The facility no longer holds material significance in the Company's overall banking exposure.

We reaffirm that the company continues to maintain its credit discipline and positive banking relationships.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI issues revised trading and settlement timings of financial markets

Acme Solar's subsidiary signs 25-year PPA with SECI for 300 MW at Rs 3.05/kWh

Aurobindo Pharma gets UK MHRA approval for neutropenia treatment drug Dyrupeg

Indices trade higher; IT shares rally

D B Corp Ltd spurts 1.36%, rises for fifth straight session

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story