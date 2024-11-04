Afcons Infrastructure successfully bids for Bhopal Metro Project

Afcons Infrastructure announced that it was declared as the lowest bidder for construction Package BH-05 of Bhopal Metro Phase 1 project's 12.915 km Blue Line (Line-2) which will connect Bhadbhada Chauraha - Ratnagiri Tiraha via 13 elevated stations. Afcons' bid of Rs. 1006.74 crore was declared the lowest - L1.

This package by Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (MPMRCL) includes the construction of the entire Blue Line's viaduct, 13 stations, and a ramp leading to Subhash Nagar Depot which will be shared with Orange Line (Karond Circle - AIIMS) for maintaining and stabling.

MPMRCL had invited bids for the Blue Line's construction, financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) through a 400 million loan. The contract comes with a 3 year construction deadline

