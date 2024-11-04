Gateway Distriparks launches Double Stack Rail services at ICD Faridabad

Gateway Distriparks (GDL) has launched Double Stack Rail services at its Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Faridabad. This milestone marks ICD Faridabad as the first and only location in the region to offer Double Stack services, providing a significant competitive advantage with direct connectivity to major seaports such as Mundra, Pipavav, and Nhava Sheva via the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).

This strategic enhancement establishes Gateway Distriparks as a pioneer in the logistics sector, offering a first-mover advantage. With the addition of ICD Faridabad, GDL now operates Double Stack services at three hubs, including its ICDs in Gurgaon and Viramgam, all connected through the WDFC. The introduction of Double Stack Rail services at ICD Faridabad will enhance the carrying capacity, improve the productivity of GDL's 34 trainsets, and facilitate container movement from its other ICD locations.

The development provides substantial benefits to exporters and importers across Delhi NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and nearby regions. With up to 30% more capacity per trip, Double Stack services help optimize freight costs, streamline operations, and reduce delivery times. By boosting supply chain reliability and reducing the carbon footprint associated with transportation, the new service will contribute to sustainable economic growth in the area. Gateway Distriparks expects to lower carbon emissions aligning with the company's commitment to environmental responsibility.

