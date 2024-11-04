Hero MotoCorp sells 15.98 lakh units in 32-day festive period

Hero MotoCorp achieved its highest-ever retail sales during the recent 32-day festive period, starting from Navratri.

With sales of over 15.98 lakh (1.6 million) units, the company registered an impressive 13% growth compared to the festive season of 2023.

The robust demand for Hero MotoCorp's products was evident across both urban and rural India. The 125cc motorcycle segment, with Xtreme 125R, emerged as a key growth driver, while the 100cc segment also contributed positively to the company's strong sales performance.

VIDA, Hero MotoCorp's electric vehicle brand, crossed a significant milestone by achieving 11,600 retail sales during the same period. VIDA network's ongoing expansion, leveraging Hero Premia and Hero 2.0 outlets, in conjunction with a heightened emphasis on the Top 30 towns, is yielding positive results. The upcoming portfolio expansion is set to infuse the brand with further impetus.

The Harley-Davidson X440 achieved sales of over 2800 units, highlighting the brand's popularity. As the company aims to expand the Premia network to over 100 locations by the end of this fiscal year, it will enhance the reach and accessibility of this aspirational brand.

