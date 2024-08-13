Autoriders International standalone net profit declines 53.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.05% to Rs 19.82 crore

Net profit of Autoriders International declined 53.67% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.05% to Rs 19.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.19.8219.8125.4830.294.485.361.893.001.393.00

