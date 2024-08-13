Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Autoriders International standalone net profit declines 53.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Autoriders International standalone net profit declines 53.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.05% to Rs 19.82 crore

Net profit of Autoriders International declined 53.67% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.05% to Rs 19.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.8219.81 0 OPM %25.4830.29 -PBDT4.485.36 -16 PBT1.893.00 -37 NP1.393.00 -54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nykaa Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 14 crore, revenue up 23%

LIVE: Nykaa Q1 PAT soars 152% to Rs 13.64 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Kitchen and personal care brand Beco raises $10 mn in pre-Series B round

Premium

Micro credit boss Muhammad Yunus may need to curb anathema to profit

Wish I could bring down taxes to nil, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story