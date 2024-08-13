Autoriders International standalone net profit declines 53.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.05% to Rs 19.82 croreNet profit of Autoriders International declined 53.67% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.05% to Rs 19.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.8219.81 0 OPM %25.4830.29 -PBDT4.485.36 -16 PBT1.893.00 -37 NP1.393.00 -54
