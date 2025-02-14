SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 83.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.38% to Rs 26.74 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries declined 83.87% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.38% to Rs 26.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.26.7431.23-2.132.112.203.161.442.390.301.86

