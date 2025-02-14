Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 83.87% in the December 2024 quarter

SPL Industries standalone net profit declines 83.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 14.38% to Rs 26.74 crore

Net profit of SPL Industries declined 83.87% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.38% to Rs 26.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales26.7431.23 -14 OPM %-2.132.11 -PBDT2.203.16 -30 PBT1.442.39 -40 NP0.301.86 -84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nagreeka Exports standalone net profit rises 2800.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Olympic Oil Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Agio Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2024 quarter

White Organic Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story