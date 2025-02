Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 4.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.96% to Rs 193.52 crore

Net profit of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills rose 4.55% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 193.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 184.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.193.52184.386.167.035.546.221.341.620.920.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News