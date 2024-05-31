Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPML India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SPML India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of SPML India reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.09 -44 0.260.30 -13 OPM %00 --11.543.33 - PBDT00 0 0.270.01 2600 PBT00 0 0.270.01 2600 NP-0.04-0.03 -33 0.24-0.06 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

