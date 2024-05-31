Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit declines 53.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit declines 53.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
May 31 2024
Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 48.27 crore

Net profit of Simmonds Marshall declined 53.90% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 48.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 192.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales48.2745.64 6 192.04185.88 3 OPM %9.458.90 -9.066.19 - PBDT2.473.19 -23 9.434.25 122 PBT0.661.48 -55 2.12-2.68 LP NP0.651.41 -54 3.26-2.71 LP

First Published: May 31 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

