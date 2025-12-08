SPML Infra gains after JV bags Rs 207-cr Jal Jeevan Mission contract in Rajasthan

SPML Infra rose 6.57% to Rs 199.45 after the company said its joint venture with Shree Hari Infraprojects had secured an order worth Rs 207.38 crore from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Jhalawar, Rajasthan.

The project, undertaken under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) as part of the Nonera Water Supply Project, is aimed at strengthening the water supply network across the Kota and Bundi regions.

The contract includes construction and operational work along with 10 years of operations and maintenance. Under Package-1, the scope covers the execution, testing, and commissioning of three intake wells and three water treatment plants with a combined capacity of 118 MLD.