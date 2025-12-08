Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPML Infra gains after JV bags Rs 207-cr Jal Jeevan Mission contract in Rajasthan

SPML Infra gains after JV bags Rs 207-cr Jal Jeevan Mission contract in Rajasthan

Image
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
SPML Infra rose 6.57% to Rs 199.45 after the company said its joint venture with Shree Hari Infraprojects had secured an order worth Rs 207.38 crore from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Jhalawar, Rajasthan.

The project, undertaken under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) as part of the Nonera Water Supply Project, is aimed at strengthening the water supply network across the Kota and Bundi regions.

The contract includes construction and operational work along with 10 years of operations and maintenance. Under Package-1, the scope covers the execution, testing, and commissioning of three intake wells and three water treatment plants with a combined capacity of 118 MLD.

It also includes three clear water reservoirs with a total capacity of 16.1 million liters and 52.6 km of pipelines ranging from 600 mm to 1300 mm in diameter, supported by PLC and SCADA systems. The project is expected to provide functional household tap connections and clean drinking water to over 1.03 million people.

SPML Infra is in the business of infrastructure development.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 15.3% to Rs 15.04 crore on a 0.4% decrease in net sales to Rs 187.76 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

