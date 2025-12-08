RBI announces OMO purchase of government of India securities

The Reserve Bank said it will be conducting OMO purchase for an aggregate amount of ₹50,000 crore on December 11, 2025. Accordingly, the Reserve Bank will purchase the Government securities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method. The Reserve Bank further stated that it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase of individual securities, accept bids for less than the aggregate amount, purchase marginally higher/lower than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off and accept or reject any or all the bids either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons.

