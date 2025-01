Sportking India standalone net profit rises 18.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 609.73 crore

Net profit of Sportking India rose 18.04% to Rs 16.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 609.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 598.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.609.73598.709.358.1345.0140.7722.4418.6416.2913.80

