Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 54.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.68% to Rs 5.08 crore

Net profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries declined 54.03% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 47.68% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5.089.715.7111.950.961.790.641.650.571.24

