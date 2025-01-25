Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 54.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 47.68% to Rs 5.08 crore

Net profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries declined 54.03% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 47.68% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.089.71 -48 OPM %5.7111.95 -PBDT0.961.79 -46 PBT0.641.65 -61 NP0.571.24 -54

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

