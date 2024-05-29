Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 82.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.88% to Rs 92.71 croreNet profit of Tiger Logistics (India) rose 82.35% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.88% to Rs 92.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.16% to Rs 12.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 44.56% to Rs 240.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 433.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
