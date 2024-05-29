Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 82.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Tiger Logistics (India) standalone net profit rises 82.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 51.88% to Rs 92.71 crore

Net profit of Tiger Logistics (India) rose 82.35% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.88% to Rs 92.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.16% to Rs 12.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 44.56% to Rs 240.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 433.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales92.7161.04 52 240.26433.35 -45 OPM %5.054.23 -6.265.98 - PBDT6.103.94 55 18.4832.12 -42 PBT5.833.74 56 17.7031.34 -44 NP4.032.21 82 12.9623.21 -44

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

