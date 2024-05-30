SPV Global Trading consolidated net profit declines 63.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.35% to Rs 180.82 croreNet profit of SPV Global Trading declined 63.02% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.35% to Rs 180.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.59% to Rs 5.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.14% to Rs 688.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 597.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News