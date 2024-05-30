Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SPV Global Trading consolidated net profit declines 63.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales rise 18.35% to Rs 180.82 crore

Net profit of SPV Global Trading declined 63.02% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.35% to Rs 180.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.59% to Rs 5.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.14% to Rs 688.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 597.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales180.82152.79 18 688.27597.76 15 OPM %6.4218.47 -3.824.19 - PBDT11.8025.66 -54 18.8416.79 12 PBT10.1423.99 -58 12.1510.04 21 NP3.7210.06 -63 5.093.38 51

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

