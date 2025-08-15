NHC Foods consolidated net profit declines 16.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.03% to Rs 110.51 crore

Net profit of NHC Foods declined 16.08% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 50.03% to Rs 110.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.110.5173.663.073.722.562.602.262.191.671.99

