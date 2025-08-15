Apis India consolidated net profit declines 51.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.25% to Rs 86.86 crore

Net profit of Apis India declined 51.99% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.25% to Rs 86.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.86.8687.087.918.316.746.125.705.522.535.27

