Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.443.7932.8819.790.62-0.100.07-0.610.07-0.61

