Sri KPR Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.63% to Rs 3.16 croreNet profit of Sri KPR Industries reported to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 73.63% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.161.82 74 OPM %72.7822.53 -PBDT2.741.40 96 PBT2.020.67 201 NP1.980 0
