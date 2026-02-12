Associate Sponsors

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales decline 20.65% to Rs 21.14 crore

Net Loss of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reported to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 20.65% to Rs 21.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales21.1426.64 -21 OPM %-13.62-12.99 -PBDT-4.46-5.01 11 PBT-4.88-5.47 11 NP-4.88-5.47 11

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

