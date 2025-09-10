Sri Lotus Developers rises after securing re-development project located in Bandra

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty added 1.11% to Rs 182.45 after the companysaid that it has been appointed as developer of a prestigious re-development project located in Mumbai's Bandra West, in close proximity to the iconic Bandstand Promenade.

"With this project, the company aims to create an ultra-luxury development that will redefine premium living, offering world-class design, unmatched amenities, and an address that embodies exclusivity and sophistication, the real estate developer said in a statement.

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate developer focused on ultra-luxury and luxury residential and commercial projects in the western suburbs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).