Sri Lotus Developers rises after securing re-development project located in Bandra

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty added 1.11% to Rs 182.45 after the companysaid that it has been appointed as developer of a prestigious re-development project located in Mumbai's Bandra West, in close proximity to the iconic Bandstand Promenade.

"With this project, the company aims to create an ultra-luxury development that will redefine premium living, offering world-class design, unmatched amenities, and an address that embodies exclusivity and sophistication, the real estate developer said in a statement.

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate developer focused on ultra-luxury and luxury residential and commercial projects in the western suburbs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 227.41 crore and sales of Rs 549.68 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

