Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Lotus Developers jumps after brokerage 'Buy' call

Sri Lotus Developers jumps after brokerage 'Buy' call

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sri Lotus Developers and Realty climbed 4.74% to Rs 194.35 after a domestic brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 250 per share.

The brokerage note cited favorable industry dynamics, improving operating metrics, and a robust pipeline of projects as key drivers for the companys growth outlook. It said Sri Lotus is well positioned to capture the citys redevelopment wave.

The report also underscored the developer's presence in high-demand micro-markets, its solid execution record, and its asset-light development model as competitive strengths.

Additionally, the companys healthy balance sheet, low leverage levels, and disciplined approach to capital allocation were flagged as supportive factors for long-term growth.

Sri Lotus Developers & Realty is a Mumbai-based real estate developer focused on ultra-luxury and luxury residential and commercial projects in the western suburbs of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 227.41 crore and sales of Rs 549.68 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

The stock made its market debut on 6 August 2025 at Rs 179.10, listing at a 19.4% premium to the issue price of Rs 150. The initial public offering of Sri Lotus Developers and Realty had garnered strong investor interest, with a subscription of 69.14 times.

The IPO was open for bidding between 30 July and 1 August 2025, with a price band of Rs 140 to 150 per share. Of the net proceeds, Rs 550 crore will be infused into subsidiariesRichfeel Real Estate, Dhyan Projects, and Tryksha Real Estateto partly fund ongoing projects Amalfi, The Arcadian, and Varun. The balance will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GK Energy IPO ends with subscription of 89.62 times

Swan Defence jumps on partnership with Royal IHC

Volumes jump at Minda Corporation Ltd counter

Ceinsys Tech secures MMRDA contract for ESRI ArcGIS software worth Rs 16 crore

Saatvik Green Energy IPO ends with subscription of 6.57 times

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story