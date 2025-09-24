Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wall Street Slips as Nasdaq Leads Decline Amid Fed Caution, Nvidia Pullback and Mixed Global Markets

Wall Street Slips as Nasdaq Leads Decline Amid Fed Caution, Nvidia Pullback and Mixed Global Markets

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tech and retail stocks weigh on U.S. markets after Powell flags equity overvaluation; energy stocks rise, bonds gain and Asia-Pacific and European markets show mixed performance.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the way lower, slumping 215.50 points or 1.0 percent to 22,573.47. The S&P 500 slid 36.83 points or 0.6 percent to 6,656.92, while the narrower Dow dipped 88.76 points or 0.2 percent to 46,292.78.

Wall Street weakness partly stemmed from concerns about overvaluation after Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted equities are fairly highly valued. Speaking in Rhode Island, Powell highlighted the Feds challenge of balancing upside inflation risks with downside employment risks. He warned that easing too quickly could leave inflation unresolved, while keeping policy restrictive for too long could hurt the labor market. Powell stressed the need to carefully balance both sides of the Feds dual mandate.

Nvidia (NVDA) pulled back which impacted Nasdaq, with the chipmaker tumbling by 2.8 percent after surging nearly 4 percent to a new record closing high on Monday. The rally in Monday's session came after Nvidia and OpenAI announced a strategic partnership to deploy at least 10 gigawatts of Nvidia systems for OpenAI's next-generation AI infrastructure.

Retail stocks significantly moved downwards, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index down by 1.2 percent. Software stocks were notably weak, as reflected by the 1.2 percent loss posted by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index. Energy stocks continued to turn in a strong performance amid a sharp increase by the price of crude oil, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index surging by 3.5 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index climbing by 1.6 percent.

Asia-Pacific stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.7 percent, while South Korea's Kospi climbed by 0.5 percent. European stocks moved mostly higher on the day. The French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent, although the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index bucked the uptrend and closed just below the unchanged line.

In the bond market, treasuries moved to the upside after showing a lack of direction earlier in the session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.3 bps to 4.12 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sri Lotus Developers jumps after brokerage 'Buy' call

GK Energy IPO ends with subscription of 89.62 times

Swan Defence jumps on partnership with Royal IHC

Volumes jump at Minda Corporation Ltd counter

Ceinsys Tech secures MMRDA contract for ESRI ArcGIS software worth Rs 16 crore

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story