Nifty trades below 25,100; realty shares tumble

The key equity benchmarks traded with substantial losses in the mid-morning trade, weighed down by renewed concerns over potential changes to U.S. H-1B visa regulations. Investor sentiment remained subdued, with broad-based selling pressure persisting across sectors. The impact of sustained foreign institutional outflows further dampened hopes of a festive-season demand revival.

The Nifty traded below the 25,100 level. Realty shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 390.44 points or 0.48% to 81,711.66. The Nifty 50 index lost 101.95 points or 0.41% to 25,067.50.

In the broader market, The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.49% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.30%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,585 shares rose and 2,276 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of BMW Ventures received bids for 9,46,317 shares as against 2,34,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.04 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (24 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (26 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 151 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Epack Prefab Technologies received bids for 9,03,010 shares as against 1,76,70,103 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.05 times. The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (24 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (26 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 194 and Rs 204 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 73 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Jain Resource Recycling received bids for 10,69,952 shares as against 3,12,49,999 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.03 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (24 September 2025) and it will close on Friday (26 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 220 and Rs 232 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 64 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Seshaasai Technologies received bids for 2,04,58,410 shares as against 1,37,67,095 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.49 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 402 and 423 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers received bids for 81,34,452 shares as against 1,33,63,342 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:20 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.61 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 393 and 414 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 36 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Solarworld Energy Solutions received bids for 1,64,33,550 shares as against 80,93,092 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.03 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 333 and 351 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 42 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research received bids for 37,23,404 shares as against 42,79,760 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.15 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (23 September 2025) and it will close on Thursday (25 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 846 and 890 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 16 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Ganesh Consumer Products received bids for 48,43,708 shares as against 89,12,228 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.54 times. The issue opened for bidding on Monday (22 September 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 306 and 322 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 46 equity shares and in multiples thereof. The initial public offer (IPO) of Atlanta Electricals received bids for 3,72,85,923 shares as against 65,38,439 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:26 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 5.70 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Monday (22 September 2025) and it will close on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 718 and 754 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 19 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 1.68% to 898.05. The index dropped 2.75% in the three consecutive trading sessions. DLF (down 2.44%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.14%), Godrej Properties (down 1.79%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.71%), Lodha Developers (down 1.5%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.38%), Raymond (down 0.55%), Sobha (down 0.30%) and Brigade Enterprises (down 0.08%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight: Swan Defence and Heavy Industries hit an upper limit of 5% after the company signed a pact with European offshore oil and gas vessel leader Royal IHC. Ceinsys Tech slipped 3.68% after the company announced the receipt of a letter of award (LoA) from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the upgradation & procurement of ESRI ArcGIS software products under an enterprise agreement framework. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders added 0.34%. The company has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guidance Tamil Nadu for exploring the development of a world-class greenfield shipyard on Indias eastern coast.

Global Markets: Asian market traded mixed on Wednesday, mirroring losses on Wall Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell remarked that equity prices were fairly highly valued. He also cautioned that the path for future rate cuts remained uncertain, describing the situation as "challenging. Overnight in the U.S., all three major indices ended lower. The S&P 500 slipped 0.55% to 6,656.92, retreating after hitting a fresh intraday high and a record close earlier in the week, as concerns grew over the durability of the artificial intelligence rally. The Nasdaq Composite dropped nearly 1% to 22,573.47, weighed down by declines in AI-related stocks such as Nvidia, Oracle, and Amazon. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 88.76 points, or 0.19%, to close at 46,292.78.