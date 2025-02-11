Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 269.10% to Rs 36.91 crore

Net loss of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 269.10% to Rs 36.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.36.9110.001.3813.20-0.180.59-0.780.41-0.320.52

