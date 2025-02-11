Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 269.10% to Rs 36.91 crore

Net loss of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 269.10% to Rs 36.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales36.9110.00 269 OPM %1.3813.20 -PBDT-0.180.59 PL PBT-0.780.41 PL NP-0.320.52 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shikhar Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Esab India standalone net profit rises 6.40% in the December 2024 quarter

DLF Home Developers standalone net profit declines 56.87% in the December 2024 quarter

TVS Supply Chain slumps after reporting dismal Q3 numbers

Grasim Inds gains as Q3 PAT soars 131% QoQ to Rs 899 crore

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story