DLF Home Developers standalone net profit declines 56.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of DLF Home Developers declined 56.87% to Rs 64.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 149.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 30.00% to Rs 386.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 552.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.386.80552.5740.4128.71436.56212.40431.65207.3764.32149.12

