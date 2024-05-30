Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) standalone net profit rises 0.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.71% to Rs 21.66 croreNet profit of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) rose 0.53% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.71% to Rs 21.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 2214.29% to Rs 6.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.51% to Rs 59.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
