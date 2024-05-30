Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Superior Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Superior Industrial Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales decline 13.48% to Rs 3.08 crore

Net Loss of Superior Industrial Enterprises reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.48% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.91% to Rs 1.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.60% to Rs 13.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.083.56 -13 13.3713.87 -4 OPM %-7.472.25 -16.7512.33 - PBDT-0.190.09 PL 2.401.74 38 PBT-0.240.05 PL 2.221.57 41 NP-0.58-0.38 -53 1.881.14 65

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

