Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Classic Electricals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Classic Electricals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Classic Electricals reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.55% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Classic Leasing &amp; Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Classic Filaments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Classic Leasing &amp; Finance standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Arihant Classic Finance standalone net profit rises 5500.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Surges 1.62%

Market under pressure; IT shares extent losses for 3rd day

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indian economy exhibiting strength and stability says RBI

Kshitij Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Naturite Agro Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story