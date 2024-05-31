Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit rises 20.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.20% to Rs 208.02 crore

Net profit of Sri Sarvaraya Sugars rose 20.11% to Rs 8.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 208.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 177.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.77% to Rs 64.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 815.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 685.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

208.02177.49815.62685.757.106.7713.3612.9122.4620.02127.30108.8211.7210.3586.8376.678.787.3164.5853.92

