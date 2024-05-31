Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit rises 20.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit rises 20.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.20% to Rs 208.02 crore

Net profit of Sri Sarvaraya Sugars rose 20.11% to Rs 8.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.20% to Rs 208.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 177.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.77% to Rs 64.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.94% to Rs 815.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 685.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales208.02177.49 17 815.62685.75 19 OPM %7.106.77 -13.3612.91 - PBDT22.4620.02 12 127.30108.82 17 PBT11.7210.35 13 86.8376.67 13 NP8.787.31 20 64.5853.92 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit rises 29.03% in the December 2023 quarter

Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 98.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Kothari Sugars &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit declines 76.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajshree Sugars &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit declines 32.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sakthi Sugars standalone net profit declines 51.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Bodhi Tree Multimedia consolidated net profit declines 50.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net loss of Rs 69.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Garg Acrylics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit rises 257.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story