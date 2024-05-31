Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit rises 257.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.70% to Rs 1098.71 crore

Net profit of Hinduja Global Solutions rose 257.35% to Rs 90.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.70% to Rs 1098.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1069.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.89% to Rs 133.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 332.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.45% to Rs 4615.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4505.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

1098.711069.814615.724505.166.033.397.715.42174.79110.82644.42608.3841.42-2.79110.48152.9990.4825.32133.20332.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News