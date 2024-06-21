Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sriven Multi-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sriven Multi-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Sriven Multi-Tech reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit declines 11.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Rama Multi-Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ador Multi Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Multi Commodity Exchange of India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.35 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Hazoor Multi Projects standalone net profit declines 39.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Shreyans Financials &amp; Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Deepjyoti Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Parsvnath Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 306.96 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vinayak Vanijya reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Swojas Energy Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story