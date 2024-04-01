Gian Lifecare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Active Clothing Co Ltd, Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup, Infomedia Press Ltd and Websol Energy System Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2024.

Gian Lifecare Ltd tumbled 7.44% to Rs 22.64 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Active Clothing Co Ltd crashed 6.80% to Rs 106.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3177 shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup lost 4.88% to Rs 171.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 617 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5133 shares in the past one month.

Infomedia Press Ltd plummeted 4.88% to Rs 7.01. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12754 shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd shed 4.39% to Rs 466. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74920 shares in the past one month.

