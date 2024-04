Tata Motors records 5% growth in total sales for Q4 FY24 at 265,090 units. Total sales stood at 251,822 units in Q4 FY23.

Total sales includes domestic sales of 259,932 units in Q4 FY24 compared to 247,038 units in Q4 FY23. Domestic commercial vehicle sales declined 6% to 104,922 units while domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 15% to 155,010 units.

International business accounted for sale of 5,158 units in Q4 FY24, higher by 8% compared to corresponding period of previous year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News